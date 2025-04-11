Covestor Ltd Invests $188,000 in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $2,844,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 96,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BLCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.82.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Articles

