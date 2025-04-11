Covestor Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 632,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.11.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $151.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.65. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $190.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

