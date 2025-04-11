Covestor Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SON. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Sonoco Products by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 312.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, CEO R. Howard Coker purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,237,026.50. The trade was a 4.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Haley acquired 3,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,772.08. This represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.06%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.