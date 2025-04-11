Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140.10 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 725776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.40 ($1.96).
Crest Nicholson Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £384.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Crest Nicholson
In related news, insider William Floydd purchased 11,024 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £17,307.68 ($22,654.03). 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crest Nicholson
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.