Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140.10 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 725776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.40 ($1.96).

Crest Nicholson Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £384.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Crest Nicholson

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is presently -125.16%.

In related news, insider William Floydd purchased 11,024 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £17,307.68 ($22,654.03). 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

