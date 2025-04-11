Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cricut were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cricut

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $124,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,694,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,647,584.22. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 270,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Price Performance

Shares of CRCT opened at $4.85 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $209.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Stories

