Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Crown were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 121.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Crown by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,095,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after buying an additional 176,959 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crown Stock Down 1.7 %

Crown stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

