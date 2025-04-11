CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 11,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 11,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment Trust
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.