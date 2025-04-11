CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 11,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 11,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

