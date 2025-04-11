CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,690,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496,254 shares during the period. CubeSmart makes up 1.0% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $72,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,064,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $21,278,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,232,000 after purchasing an additional 352,754 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $55.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.
CubeSmart Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
