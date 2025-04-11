CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,690,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496,254 shares during the period. CubeSmart makes up 1.0% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $72,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,064,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $21,278,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,232,000 after purchasing an additional 352,754 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $55.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Get Our Latest Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.