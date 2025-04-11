Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
CW opened at $313.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.43 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright
In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,797 shares of company stock worth $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. Citigroup cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.86.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Read More
