D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $120.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. D.R. Horton traded as low as $113.78 and last traded at $115.13, with a volume of 5444901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.81.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.88.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.