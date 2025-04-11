D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $120.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. D.R. Horton traded as low as $113.78 and last traded at $115.13, with a volume of 5444901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.81.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.88.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
