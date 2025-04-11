D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 9,973,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 32,784,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QBTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $29,417.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,210.12. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,292,642 shares of company stock valued at $29,697,798 over the last ninety days. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 418,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 4,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,263 shares in the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $20,258,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.