DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 9.5 %

NYSE HOG opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

