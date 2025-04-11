DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Releases Earnings Results

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 815.73% and a negative return on equity of 106.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. 39,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,163. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBVT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

