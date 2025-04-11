Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 32.4% – What’s Next?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 32.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 858,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 432,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEF. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.
