Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 32.4% – What’s Next?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 32.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 858,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 432,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEF. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Trading Up 6.1 %

About Defiance Silver

The stock has a market cap of C$70.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

(Get Free Report)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.