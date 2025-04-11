Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 32.4% – Time to Buy?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shares rose 32.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 858,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 431,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEF shares. Northland Capmk raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Defiance Silver Stock Up 6.1 %

Defiance Silver Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$70.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

