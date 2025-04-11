Dennis H. Nelson Sells 2,320 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $84,239.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,301,946.25. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Buckle Stock Down 2.8 %

BKE stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.91. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $54.25.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.97 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 13,565.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Buckle by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Buckle by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 72,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Buckle

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.