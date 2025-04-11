DENTSPLY SIRONA Q1 EPS Estimate Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

