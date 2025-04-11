Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Devolver Digital Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of LON:DEVO opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £118.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.49. Devolver Digital has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54). The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About Devolver Digital
