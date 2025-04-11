Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Devolver Digital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:DEVO opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £118.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.49. Devolver Digital has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54). The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

