DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,528 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $775,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,455,000 after buying an additional 710,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,716,000 after acquiring an additional 91,051 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DexCom by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,853,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,152,000 after purchasing an additional 201,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

