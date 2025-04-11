DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded by Mizuho to Strong-Buy Rating

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 191,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,330. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. DexCom has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $914,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in DexCom by 5,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in DexCom by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $5,812,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

