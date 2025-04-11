Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $142.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

