Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.47 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

