Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.47 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
