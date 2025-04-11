Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.8% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

