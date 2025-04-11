Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 5789669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.