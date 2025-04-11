Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.07, but opened at $54.28. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $57.72, with a volume of 1,699,695 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $620.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.68.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
