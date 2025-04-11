Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.07, but opened at $54.28. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $57.72, with a volume of 1,699,695 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 10.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $620.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 104,162 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 121,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 78,230 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.