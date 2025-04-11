Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 167,329,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 87,462,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 6.2 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06.
About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
