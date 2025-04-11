Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 167,329,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 87,462,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

