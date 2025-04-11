Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 167,329,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 87,462,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

