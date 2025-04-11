Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Trading 9.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.51. Approximately 210,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 345,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRON. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Disc Medicine Stock Up 9.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,297 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,038. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $416,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,503.90. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,690 shares of company stock worth $19,648,094. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Disc Medicine by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after acquiring an additional 262,690 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,170,000 after buying an additional 467,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after buying an additional 235,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

