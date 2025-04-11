DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

DocuSign Trading Down 6.8 %

DOCU stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $1,340,435.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,472. This trade represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock worth $3,998,719. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.