Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $1,159,774.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Donaldson Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of DCI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. 130,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 26.6% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 17,502.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 162,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 161,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
