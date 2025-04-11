Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $1,159,774.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DCI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. 130,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 26.6% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 17,502.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 162,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 161,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

