Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,876 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 360,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,082,000 after buying an additional 75,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,945,000 after buying an additional 25,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

Shares of DOV opened at $159.76 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

