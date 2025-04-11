DRH Investments Inc. Invests $8.42 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DRH Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,000. Airbnb makes up 9.7% of DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Airbnb by 25.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $166.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $23,305,636.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,590,061.20. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,245,342 shares of company stock worth $307,735,023. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Baird R W raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

