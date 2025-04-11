DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 22,337 SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in SITE Centers by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

