DRW Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DRW Securities LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of EMR opened at $99.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.
EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.39.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
