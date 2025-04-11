DRW Securities LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in UWM by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UWM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.38 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $560.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Report on UWM

UWM Company Profile

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.