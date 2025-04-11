DRW Securities LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,399 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 10.9 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.66. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

