DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 16,455 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $25.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEO

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.