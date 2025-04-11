DRW Securities LLC Sells 129,657 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,657 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 695,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

