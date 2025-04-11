Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Duluth from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Duluth Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of DLTH opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Duluth has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $241.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duluth will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duluth

In other news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,779.81. This trade represents a 114.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duluth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Duluth by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

