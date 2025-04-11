Dymension (DYM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.89 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $67.89 million and approximately $19.92 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82,017.84 or 1.00159422 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81,746.07 or 0.99827539 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,043,778,687 coins and its circulating supply is 269,018,860 coins. Dymension’s official message board is forum.dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,043,761,437 with 268,831,648 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.25257249 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $19,125,925.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

