Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Lowers Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,656 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,019,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,815,000 after purchasing an additional 442,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after buying an additional 1,449,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,345,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,318,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,617,000 after buying an additional 113,715 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $91.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Macquarie cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. China Renaissance lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

