Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Lowers Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,656 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,019,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,815,000 after purchasing an additional 442,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after buying an additional 1,449,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,345,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,318,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,617,000 after buying an additional 113,715 shares during the last quarter.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance
New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $91.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EDU
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Marvell Gets Tariff Lifeline But Expect More Volatility
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Greenbrier: Don’t Buy It For Revenue Growth—Buy It For Margin
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- XPeng Deliveries Surge 3X in China, Should Tesla Be Worried?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.