Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Raises Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Li Auto makes up 0.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Li Auto by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 78,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LI opened at $22.25 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
