Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 27,081 New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $2,608,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $2,130,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,525,000. Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 124,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 5.7 %

NMFC opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.84. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on New Mountain Finance

Insider Transactions at New Mountain Finance

In other news, Director David Ogens bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,988.80. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.