Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,228,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Dover by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 648,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,417,000 after acquiring an additional 192,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $30,741,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $28,718,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dover by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 360,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,082,000 after purchasing an additional 75,670 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

DOV stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

