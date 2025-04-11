Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $263,000 Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

