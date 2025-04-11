Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.