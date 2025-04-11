Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 188,522 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,522 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 232,353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 426,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 257,462 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

NYSE EB opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $191.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EB. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

