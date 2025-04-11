Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $255,000 Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 1,047.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after buying an additional 547,666 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Docebo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $887.63 million, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.59. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

