Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $293,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,031.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $484.71 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $610.40 and its 200-day moving average is $671.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

