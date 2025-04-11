Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 80,217 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $2,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

TNK stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.