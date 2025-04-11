Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,111,000 after purchasing an additional 652,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $93,672,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,115,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,846,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 270,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $201.61 and a one year high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.40.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

